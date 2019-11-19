GOMES, Gladwyn Candido:

Passed away peacefully on November 16, 2019 in Wellington, New Zealand, at the age of 61, and has returned to his heavenly abode. Gladwyn is survived by his wife Tina, his daughter Aalekha, son-in-law Ruchira Fernandopulle, and sisters Veena Patwardhan (India), Vera Kunte (USA), and Cynthia James (USA). Gladwyn is preceded in death by his parents Valente and Caroline Gomes of Bombay, India. Gladwyn was born and raised in Bombay and attended St Mary's High School. After graduating from D.M.E.T. Calcutta with a degree in Marine Engineering, Gladwyn joined the merchant navy and rose to the rank of Chief Engineer. In 2008, Gladwyn earned an MBA degree from The University of Auckland. He and his family have lived in Wellington since 2009 and he was the Technical Manager for Strait NZ. A memorial service is scheduled for today Tuesday, November 19th at 6.00pm at Elim Church, 22 Tennyson Street, Te Aro, Wellington, to celebrate Gladwyn's life. No flowers please.





