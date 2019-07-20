HOPE, Gina Gillian:
Aged 79 died in Wellington at her daughter's home after over 6 months in hospital. Mother of Graeme, Joy, John and Helen. Her amazing personality and spirit will be missed. A service to celebrate Gina's long and interesting life will be held at The Lychgate Chapel, corner of Willis and Aro Streets on Wednesday, 24 July 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by interment at Makara Cemetery. Messages to the family can be sent c/o Lychgate Funerals, 306 Willis Street, Aro Valley, Wellington 6011.
Published in Dominion Post on July 20, 2019