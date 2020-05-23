Gillian WATT

WATT, Gillian Sophia:
Peacefully at Lower Hutt Hospital. Loved sister of Frances and Lyn. Loved by her nieces and nephews and her grand-nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the staff at Hutt Hospital, where Gill worked for many years, and who cared for Gill in her last few hours. Messages to the Watt family may be left in Gill's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040. A private funeral service for Gill has been held.

Published in Dominion Post on May 23, 2020
