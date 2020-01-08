RIGBY,
Gillian Rose (nee Goodson):
On 4 January 2020, aged 77. Loving wife of the late Trevor. Mother and mother-in-law of Paul and Nilanka, David, Mark and Linda. Daughter of the late Joseph and May. Sister of Stanley, Will, Reginald, Betty, Margaret, Robert and Anne. Special thanks and aroha to the teams at Village at the Park and Bupa Whitby Care Home. In lieu of flowers donations to the Chelsea Day Care Trust would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Rigby family may be left in Gillian's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A service to celebrate Gillian's life will be held at the Cockburn Street Chapel, cnr Cockburn St & Onepu Rd, Kilbirnie, on Saturday 11th January 2020 at 1.00pm, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020