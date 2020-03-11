LUTTRELL, Gillian Viva
(Gilly) (nee Hemery):
Passed away peacefully on 9th March 2020, at Carter Court, Carterton, surrounded by her loving family. Aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife of Jack. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Andy, Pip and Jules. Nana Gilly to Jared, Cameron and Brooke; Daniel and Angus. Loved sister of Jan and Aunty of Phil.
"A special thanks to the staff at Carter Court for the love, care and support shown to Gilly and her family."
In lieu of flowers a donation in memory of Gilly can be made to Carter Court, 95-97 Pembroke Street, Carterton 5713, or may be left at the service. A memorial service to celebrate Gilly's life will be held at St Lukes Anglican Church, corner Main and Church Street, Greytown, on Friday 13th March 2020, at 2.00pm. Messages to the Luttrell family C/- PO Box 185, Carterton 5743, or visit www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020