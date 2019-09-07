KINLOCH,
Gillian Margaret (Jill):
Passed away peacefully at Wellington Hospital with John and Adele by her side, on Thursday 5th September 2019. Loved sister and sister-in-law of John and Adele. Much loved auntie of Theresa and Renee. Loved great-auntie of James, Stephanie, Ethan and Ruby. A very special thank you to the amazing Oncology Team at Ward 5 North for their wonderful care of Jill. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Malaghan Institute would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the family may be left on Jill's tributes page at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 7123, Wellington 6242. A celebration of Jill's life will be held at The Wilson Funeral Home Chapel, 375 Adelaide Road, Newtown, on Monday 9th September at 1.00pm, thereafter burial at Makara Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 7, 2019