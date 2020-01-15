SHADBOLT, Gillian Eve
Muriel (Gill) (née Heming):
We lost our wild Mama, Meri (Girl) bilong Nu Gini to the end. Passed away, surrounded by family, on Sunday 12th January 2020 in Palmerston North Hospital, aged 90. Highly Regarded Journalist, writer, educator. Adored mother of Sean, Brendan, Tui, Daniel, and their partners. Beloved sister of Rob Heming (Australia). Treasured Ming (Grandmother) to Winston, Amelia, Maggie, Finn, Otis, Kate-Rose & William. Gill received outstanding care from many people over a number of years and the family is deeply grateful to them all. Gill is in the care of Beauchamps Funeral Home until Sunday when she will be at Tui's in Palmerston North before taking her final road trip. A service to celebrate Gill's unique and extraordinary life will be held at The Pines Houghton Bay in Wellington, on Tuesday 21st January at 11.30am. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Fred Hollows Foundation.
NZIFH
Published in Dominion Post from Jan. 15 to Jan. 18, 2020