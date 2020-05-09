COMBER,

Gilbert White Filby:



It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Gilbert at Wellington Hospital on April 27, 2020 in his 88th year. Dearest loved husband and soul mate of Gretta for 64 years. Beloved Dad and loved father-in-law of Gillian and Foss, Geoffrey and Alice, David and Cindy. Adored and loved Grandad of Jack, Amy, Emma, Matthew, Scott and Jade. Proud and loving great-grandad of Olivia, Austin, Imogen, Ella and Macie. Brother and brother-in-law of Russell and Val Comber and Philip and Deryn Comber. He will be greatly missed by his loving family and is now at rest in Paraparaumu. A private and virtual service has been held; a celebration of Gilbert's life will be at a later date. Messages c/- 73/65 Guilford Drive, Paraparaumu, 5032 Kapiti Coast.



