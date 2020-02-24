Gezinus DIJKSTRA

Death Notice

DIJKSTRA,
Gezinus (George):
Of Carterton. Passed away peacefully at Manor Park Private Hospital on Thursday, 20 February 2020, aged 93 years. Dearly loved husband to the late Alie. Much loved father and father-in-law to Henry and Barbara, Martie and Andrew, Beth and Sean, and Wilma. A loved opa to his grandchildren and great- grandchildren. The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the staff at Manor Park for their loving care of George. A funeral service for George will be held in the Ninness Chapel, 17 Kenepuru Drive, Porirua, on Wednesday, 26 February, commencing at 10.00am. Thereafter interment at the Clareville Cemetery, 138 Chester Road, Clareville.

Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 24, 2020
