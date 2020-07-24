CHRISTENHUSZ, Gerhardus
Hendrikus (George):
On 22 July 2020, at Wellington Hospital; aged 91 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Gerda. Much loved father and father-in-law of Paul and Sharon (deceased), Marian, Robert (deceased) and Linda, Michael and Moira. Adored Opa of Gabrielle, Gerard, Johanna, Monique, Daniella, Dion, Jonathan, Georgia, Anthony, Amber, Yasmin and Daniel. Beloved Great Opa of all his great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff of Wellington Hospital Mapu and Ward 5 South. Messages to the Christenhusz family can be left in George's online tributes book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted to c/- PO Box 7123, Wellington 6242. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Anne's Catholic Church, Emmett Street, Newtown, on Saturday 25 July 2020, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at Makara Cemetery, Natural Burial Section. The rosary will be recited on Friday 24 July 2020, at 7.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post from July 24 to July 25, 2020