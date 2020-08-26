KNOBBEN, Gerardus
Anthonius (Gerry):
On Tuesday, August 25, 2020, peacefully at Aberleigh Village, Blenheim. Aged 89 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Janet, loved father to his sons Robert and Richard. Beloved Opa to grandsons Sam, Sid and Joe, and granddaughters Marlo and Gwen. Fond father-in-law to Kay and Wilma, and a much loved brother to Lidy. A close uncle to Yvonne, Emily, Michael, Ronald, and Annette (deceased). Gerry will be sadly missed by all his friends and family. A farewell to Gerry will be held at the Mayfield Chapel, cnr Hutcheson and Parker Streets, Blenheim, at 2.00pm on Friday, August 28, followed by cremation at the Sowman Crematorium.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 26, 2020