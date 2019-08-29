KISSICK, Gerard:
Suddenly, on Saturday 17 August 2019, in Kuwait, aged 64 years. Cherished and adored husband of Gail (nee Ramage). Much loved father and father-in-law of Jessica (nee Kissick) and Carl Champagne, Joanna (nee Kissick) and Chris Tillman, and Poppa of Felix. Much loved son of Margaret and the late Brian. Loved brother and brother-in law of Michael (dec), Colleen and Stuart, Maureen, Bernadette and Grant, Sharon and Murray, Geraldine (dec), Ron and Gaynor, Erin and Darren, Brigid and Phil, Jenny and Mark, Anne and Richard, Adrian and Lynda and all his nieces and nephews.
Be at peace.
A celebration of Gerard's life will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Hawera, on Friday 30th August 2019, commencing at 1.00pm, after which Gerard will be laid to rest at the Kaponga Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 29, 2019