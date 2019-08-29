Gerard KISSICK

  "Sincere condolences to all the family. My thoughts are with..."
    - Jennifer Richardson
  "Thank you all so very much for your sincere wishes , we all..."
    - Bernadette Kissick
  "Sending loving thoughts to all the family at this sad time...."
    - Ava Gibson
  "Thinking of the Kissick family once again at this time of..."
    - Mary Scholtens
  "Bernadette, thinking of you and your family at this sad..."
Service Information
Hardings Funeral Services
17 Regent Street- Postal 605
Hawera , Taranaki
062788633
Death Notice

KISSICK, Gerard:
Suddenly, on Saturday 17 August 2019, in Kuwait, aged 64 years. Cherished and adored husband of Gail (nee Ramage). Much loved father and father-in-law of Jessica (nee Kissick) and Carl Champagne, Joanna (nee Kissick) and Chris Tillman, and Poppa of Felix. Much loved son of Margaret and the late Brian. Loved brother and brother-in law of Michael (dec), Colleen and Stuart, Maureen, Bernadette and Grant, Sharon and Murray, Geraldine (dec), Ron and Gaynor, Erin and Darren, Brigid and Phil, Jenny and Mark, Anne and Richard, Adrian and Lynda and all his nieces and nephews.
Be at peace.
A celebration of Gerard's life will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Hawera, on Friday 30th August 2019, commencing at 1.00pm, after which Gerard will be laid to rest at the Kaponga Cemetery.

Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 29, 2019
