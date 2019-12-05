Gerard HOSKINS

Service Information
Ninness Funeral Home
17 Kenepuru Drive
Porirua City, Wellington
042374174
Vigil
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
5:00 p.m.
Church of St Francis de Sales
173 Clyde Street
Island Bay
Requiem Mass
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Church of St Francis de Sales
173 Clyde Street
Island Bay
Death Notice

HOSKINS, Gerard Rolland:
Passed away peacefully on December 3, 2019, aged 81 years. Most treasured and loved husband of Marie Hoskins, and father of Patricia, Dominic, Brigid and Siobhain. Father-in-law to Peter, Michael, and Yulia. An amazing Grandfather to Joseph, Karl, Bede, Cian, Evelyn, Scarlett and Saoirse.
We will miss you dearly
and may you rest in peace.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated in the Church of St Francis de Sales, 173 Clyde Street, Island Bay, on Monday 9 December 2019 at 11.00am. Vigil prayers will be celebrated in the church on Sunday 8 December at 5.00pm.

