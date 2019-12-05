HOSKINS, Gerard Rolland:
Passed away peacefully on December 3, 2019, aged 81 years. Most treasured and loved husband of Marie Hoskins, and father of Patricia, Dominic, Brigid and Siobhain. Father-in-law to Peter, Michael, and Yulia. An amazing Grandfather to Joseph, Karl, Bede, Cian, Evelyn, Scarlett and Saoirse.
We will miss you dearly
and may you rest in peace.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated in the Church of St Francis de Sales, 173 Clyde Street, Island Bay, on Monday 9 December 2019 at 11.00am. Vigil prayers will be celebrated in the church on Sunday 8 December at 5.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 5, 2019