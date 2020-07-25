BONE, Gerard James:
Of Elsdon and formerly of Dunedin. Passed away peacefully surrounded by family at his home on Thursday, 23 July 2020, aged 56 years. Dearly beloved husband to Daphne. Adored father and father-in-law to Daniel and Stephanie, Rebecca, and Kimberley. Beloved pops to Christian, and Jasmine. Loved son to the late Richard and Colleen Bone. Much loved brother and brother-in-law to Andrea and Andrew Hyslop, Richard and Emma Bone, Desmond and Elle Bone. A much loved brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Rest in peace
Messages for the family can be made online via Gerard's tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz or alternatively sent to "The Bone family" PO Box 50-347, Porirua 5240. In lieu of flowers donations to Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the Church. A funeral service for Gerard will be held at the Church of St Pius X, Te Pene Avenue, Titahi Bay, Porirua, on Monday, 27 July, commencing at 11.00am. Thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on July 25, 2020