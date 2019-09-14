WATTS, Geraldine Yvonne:
Of Paraparaumu Beach. Suddenly but peacefully on Wednesday 11 September 2019. Aged 83 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Carol & Murray, and Sandra. Much loved Grandma of Ange, Jaime, Jason, Bex, Ryan (dec) and partners. Special 'GG' of Rylan, Bella, Elijah, and Levi. A much loved aunty and friend to many. A service to celebrate Geraldine's life will be held at the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa St, Paraparaumu, on Tuesday 17 September 2019 at 11.00am.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 14, 2019