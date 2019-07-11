In Memory of
Geraldine Millais Harcourt
25.5.1952 - 21.6.2019
Loved sister of Ian; sister-in-law of Gay; aunt of Susie and Anna. Geraldine's career as a translator spans several decades. She received the 1990 Wheatland Translation Prize.
Her translation of Yuko Tsushima's "Territory of Light", released as part of the Penguin Modern Classics series, recently won the Lindsley and Masao Miyoshi Translation Prize. We will hold a public celebration of Gerry's life at 11.00am on Tuesday 16 July at The Cockburn Street Chapel, cnr Cockburn St and Onepu Rd, Kilbirnie, Wellington. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to an award in Geraldine's name, for women translating women's literature. This award will be through Graduate Women New Zealand, where donations can be made. For Gerry's many overseas friends and colleagues, this event will be live streamed.
To register for this live stream, please email [email protected] or via tributes online at
www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post from July 11 to July 13, 2019