ENGLISH, Geraldine Dawn
(nee Samson):
Peacefully on 29th October 2020, after a short illness. Loving wife and best friend of Ray. Dearly loved mum of Warrick & Anita, Carol and Duncan & Paula. Treasured Dene to her grandchildren Amy, Brodie, Shannon and Brendan & great-grandchildren Isabel, Alex, Kahurangi and Aamaia. A very special thanks to all the staff at Te Omanga Hospice. In lieu of flowers donations to Te Omanga Hospice would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. A Memorial Service for Geraldine will be held in the Massey Ave Bowling Club, 17 Massey Ave, Lower Hutt, on Monday 2nd November at 2.30pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 31, 2020