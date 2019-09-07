SANDERS, Gerald Sonny:
Passed away peacefully at Churtonleigh Home, Churton Park, on Wednesday, 4 September 2019, aged 86 years. Beloved husband of the late Caroline Madge, dearly loved father of Caron, Lloyd (dec), and Mark. Loving Grandad of Cory, Hope, Shalynne Lee and Jeremy. Precious great-grandad of Stella, Mason, Ada, Fox, Grayson and Caiden. In lieu of flowers, donations for Churtonleigh Home would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A funeral service for Gerald will be held in the Whenua Tapu Crematorium Chapel, Airlie Road, Pukerua Bay, on Tuesday, 10 September commencing at 1.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 7, 2019