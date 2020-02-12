FOX, Gerald Ian (Gerry):
Chartered Accountant, Wellington. On February 4, 2020 peacefully at Hutt Hospital, aged 95 years. Dearly loved husband of Ngaire for 65 years. Loved and respected by all his family. Father and father-in-law of Charles & Penny, Gillian & Andrew, Rosemary & Michael. Grandfather of Matt, Allie, Charlotte; Emma, and Cam, and Great-Grandfather of Milo, Lexie and Elliot. Special thanks to Judith his very good friend and caregiver. A private service for Gerry has been held. Messages may be sent to "the Fox family", C/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 12, 2020