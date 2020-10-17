EVANS, Gerald Hazlett:
Aged 91, peacefully passed away at Woburn Masonic Care Rest Home on 14 October 2020. Formerly of Hillhead Road, Castledawson, County Londonderry, Northern Ireland. Son of the late Annie and Thomas Evans. Loved wife of the late Katie, dearly loved by his granddaughters Rachel and Cherie, and great-granddaughter little Cherie. Fondly remembered by his family members in Ireland. Special thank you to the fantastic staff at Lower Hutt Hospital and the Woburn Masonic Care Rest Home for their warmth and kindness Messages can be sent to Gee & Hickton, PO Box 30127, Lower Hutt 5040. As per Gerry's wishes, a private family service was held on 16 October 2020, followed by cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 17, 2020