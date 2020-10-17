Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald EVANS. View Sign Death Notice



Aged 91, peacefully passed away at Woburn Masonic Care Rest Home on 14 October 2020. Formerly of Hillhead Road, Castledawson, County Londonderry, Northern Ireland. Son of the late Annie and Thomas Evans. Loved wife of the late Katie, dearly loved by his granddaughters Rachel and Cherie, and great-granddaughter little Cherie. Fondly remembered by his family members in Ireland. Special thank you to the fantastic staff at Lower Hutt Hospital and the Woburn Masonic Care Rest Home for their warmth and kindness Messages can be sent to Gee & Hickton, PO Box 30127, Lower Hutt 5040. As per Gerry's wishes, a private family service was held on 16 October 2020, followed by cremation.







EVANS, Gerald Hazlett:Aged 91, peacefully passed away at Woburn Masonic Care Rest Home on 14 October 2020. Formerly of Hillhead Road, Castledawson, County Londonderry, Northern Ireland. Son of the late Annie and Thomas Evans. Loved wife of the late Katie, dearly loved by his granddaughters Rachel and Cherie, and great-granddaughter little Cherie. Fondly remembered by his family members in Ireland. Special thank you to the fantastic staff at Lower Hutt Hospital and the Woburn Masonic Care Rest Home for their warmth and kindness Messages can be sent to Gee & Hickton, PO Box 30127, Lower Hutt 5040. As per Gerry's wishes, a private family service was held on 16 October 2020, followed by cremation. Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 17, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers