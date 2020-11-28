BULL, Gerald Russell:
Of Waikanae, peacefully on 23 November 2020 (his birthday), aged 71 years. Dearly loved husband of Susan; father and father-in-law of Natasha & Julian and Aaron (dec); grandfather of Fraser and Ethan. Gerald was a very organised, adventurous, kind, creative, fun and hardworking family man who wishes to be remembered and celebrated for the great life he lived. The family wish to sincerely thank the wonderful nurses and staff of Mary Potter Hospice for their kind and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers please donate to Wellington Free Ambulance at www.wfa.org.nz Messages to 'the Bull family' may be posted C/- PO Box 723, Paraparaumu 5254. In accordance with his wishes, a service to celebrate Gerald's life has been held.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 28, 2020