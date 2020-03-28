WADDINGTON,
Georgina Katalina (Gina)
(nee Lebas):
Born in Tonga 23 April 1946. Passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday 24 March 2020. Loved daughter of the late Falakiko & Bredina Lebas. Wife of Peter. Much loved Mum of Wendy & Aaron. Loving Nana of Odin, Corbin, Egan and Lokie. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunty to many. Special thanks to the staff of Te Omanga Hospice for their care of Gina and support to the family. All messages to the family can be sent c/- PO Box 30067, Lower Hutt or left on Gina's tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz Gina will be privately cremated. The family will arrange a memorial service to farewell Gina at a later date and time to be advised.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 28, 2020