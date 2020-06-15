O'KANE, Georgina Frances
On 13 June 2020 peacefully at Elderslea Rest Home, Upper Hutt; aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Bill & Diny, Claire & Bruce, Helen & Sean and Catherine & Nigel. Proud Grandma of Nicholas, Louise, Stephanie, Peter, Kevin, Angela; Keeli, Patrick, Brendan; George and Great-Grandma of Keira. Sadly missed by the Buchanan family. Special thanks to the staff at Elderslea for their special care. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in Our Lady Of Grace Catholic Church, Cnr Palmer Crescent and Fergusson Drive, Heretaunga, Upper Hutt on Tuesday, 16 June 2020 at 11.00am followed by private cremation. Rosary will be recited in the abovementioned church on Monday, 15 June 2020 at 7.00pm. Messages may be sent to "The O'Kane family", c/- PO Box 30 127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post on June 15, 2020