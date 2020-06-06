WATSON,
George Whitefield:
On June 1, 2020, peacefully in his sleep at Wairarapa Village, Masterton, in his 90th year. Beloved husband of the late Judith. Much loved father and father-in-law of Bruce, Helen, Philip and Margot, and Nigel and Jenny. Treasured grandfather of Hannah, Jessica and Josiah. Loved brother-in-law of Janet and the late Eddie Clark, George and Janice Bain, Dick and Judy Bain, Stewart and Maureen Bain, Keith Bain, Ruth and Colin Hooper, Frank Bain and Jillian Brown, Steven and Judy Bain, Alison and Malcolm MacKenzie. Loved Uncle of his many nieces and nephews. Messages may be left on George's tribute page at www.heavenaddress.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 460, Masterton. In lieu of flowers donations to the Heart Foundation would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate George's life will be held in Crossways (formerly St Luke's Union Church), Queen Street, Masterton, on Wednesday, July 8, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. The service date is so family can travel from the UK and complete the required quarantine.
Published in Dominion Post on June 6, 2020