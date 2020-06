TOWN,George Antony (Tony):Passed away peacefully at Village at the Park Hospital on 22 June 2020 after a long illness. Dearly cherished husband of Anne and father of Andrew, Claire, Stephen and Ian. Grandpa (Gramps) to his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren who loved to visit and enjoy his stories and games. Father-in-law of Nikki, Kaylene and Helen. A funeral service will be held at St Hilda's Anglican Church, 311 The Parade, Island Bay, Wellington, on Monday 29 June 2020 at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. No flowers by request; donations in lieu of flowers to The Wellington Free Ambulance ( www.wfa.org.nz ) and may be left at the service. Messages to the Town Family can be sent to P.O. Box 37-052, Christchurch 8245. A very special thank you to all the staff at Village at the Park who have been so caring and thoughtful.Lychgate FuneralsFDANZ 385 0745