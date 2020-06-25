TOWN,
George Antony (Tony):
Passed away peacefully at Village at the Park Hospital on 22 June 2020 after a long illness. Dearly cherished husband of Anne and father of Andrew, Claire, Stephen and Ian. Grandpa (Gramps) to his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren who loved to visit and enjoy his stories and games. Father-in-law of Nikki, Kaylene and Helen. A funeral service will be held at St Hilda's Anglican Church, 311 The Parade, Island Bay, Wellington, on Monday 29 June 2020 at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. No flowers by request; donations in lieu of flowers to The Wellington Free Ambulance (www.wfa.org.nz) and may be left at the service. Messages to the Town Family can be sent to P.O. Box 37-052, Christchurch 8245. A very special thank you to all the staff at Village at the Park who have been so caring and thoughtful.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post from June 25 to June 27, 2020