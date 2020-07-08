TAYLOR,
George Anthony (Tony):
Aged 84 years. Passed away at Eldon Lodge Sunday July 5, 2020, much loved father to Shane, Steven, Heath and Kelly. Father-in-law of Sharon, Carole and Dale. Grandad to Danielle, Marshall, Thomas, George and Connie. Step Grandad to James, Charlotte, Slaine, Lance and Callan. Brother to Erica, Linda and Lawrence. Thank you Eldon for your amazing care. Service 2pm Monday July 13, at I C Mark LTD, 547 Queen Street, Levin.
You are now free Dad to join Mum xx
Published in Dominion Post on July 8, 2020