SMITH, George Edward:
870694 Royal Navy.
Peacefully on 27 November 2019, surrounded by family. Dearly loved husband of the late Wyn. Much loved father of Kevin. Grandfather and great grandfather. Thanks to the staff of Woburn Home for their love and care of George. Messages for "The Family of George Smith" may be sent c/- PO Box 50-347, Porirua 5240. A graveside service for George will be held at the Whenua Tapu Cemetery, Airlie Road, Pukerua Bay, on Saturday 30 November 2019 at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 29, 2019