SINCLAIR, George Robert:
Aged 74 years, passed peacefully at Wellington Hospital on 27 November 2019. Beloved husband of Tessa, father and father-in-law to Dianne and Bruce Daly, and Jhennet. Much adored brother and brother-in-law to Jenny and Ron Jenkins, grandfather to Cameron and Katie. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cancer Society New Zealand. Special thanks to the staff of Ward 6 at Wellington Hospital for their care and kindness. A service will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, on Tuesday, December 3rd, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 30, 2019