PATERSON, George Murray:
Passed away at home, in his sleep, on July 26, 2020, aged 79 years. Beloved father of Simon, and Fiona (deceased) and loved father-in-law of Bronnie, loved grandfather of Erina, Elise and Arthur, beloved brother of Barbara, Joyce (deceased), and Heather. Thank you to the Alpine View Community. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late George Paterson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for George will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Christchurch, on Monday, August 3, at 2.00pm.

Published in Dominion Post on July 29, 2020
