McINTOSH, George:
Passed away peacefully at Huntleigh Rest Home on Thursday 4th July 2019, aged 83 years. Much loved husband of Violet. Loved dad and father-in-law of George and Jill, Finlay, Amanda and Charlie. Loved grandad of Mark, Ellen and Josh. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Trades Hall Museum Project may be left at the service. Messages to the family may be left in George's memorial book at
www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 7123, Wellington 6242. George's funeral service will be held at The Main Karori Crematorium Chapel, Rosehaugh Avenue, Karori, on Wednesday 10th July at 2.00pm, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on July 6, 2019