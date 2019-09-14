McCREADIE,
George Sandieson:
Passed away peacefully at Kenepuru Hospital on Wednesday, 11 September 2019, aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of Beverley for 48 years. Loved son of the late George and Betsy McCreadie. Much loved brother of Angus McCreadie and the late Ronald McCreadie. Loved brother-in-law and special uncle, great-uncle and great-great-uncle to many. Our sincere thanks to the staff at Kenepuru Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A gathering to celebrate the life of George will be held at the Whenua Tapu Crematorium Chapel, Airlie Road, Pukerua Bay, on Monday, 16 September 2019 at 10.00am.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 14, 2019