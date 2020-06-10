JOE, George:
On 7 June 2020, at Village at the Park, aged 87 years. Husband of Yun Yan, and son of Francis & Sue Ngan Joe. Loving father and father-in-law of Arthur & Gillian, Stephen, Donald & Keiko, Angela & Manuel. Grandfather of Hayden, Cameron and Keegan. Brother of Nancy, Tom, Shirley, Peter, Victor and Margaret. Special thanks to the staff of Village at the Park for their care and support of George. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance may be made at
www.wfa.org.nz. Messages to 'the Joe family' may be left in George's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 7123, Wellington, 6021. A service for George will be held at The Wilson Funeral Home Chapel, 375 Adelaide Road, Newtown, on Friday 12 June at 11.00am, thereafter private burial at Makara Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on June 10, 2020