HARVEY, George Leonard:
Of Levin, formerly of Upper Hutt, on 15 August 2019, at Horowhenua Health Centre, Levin, aged 92 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Margaret. Much loved father and father-in-law of Peter, Phillipa, Rhonda and Mark, and loving Gman (Grandad) to Kate, Joel, Matthew and Sean, and Great-Grandad of Shaylia. A service for George will be held at Harvey's Chapel, 284 Oxford Street, Levin, on Wednesday 21 August, at 10.30am, followed by private burial at Akatarawa Public Cemetery, Upper Hutt.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 17, 2019