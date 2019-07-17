HAINES, George:
Peacefully in his sleep at Wairarapa Village on 15 July 2019, aged 92. Loved husband of Sheila. Loving father and father-in-law of Phil & Karen, and Peter & Jill. Loving grandfather of Michelle, Rick, and Chris; Jason, Matthew, and AJ; and his great-grandchildren. Loved brother of Vera, and Pauline. A special thank you to Wairarapa Village staff and Nadia for their love and care of George. A celebration of George's life will be held at The Village Chapel, 4-6 High Street, Kuripuni, Masterton, on Friday, 19 July 2019 at 1.00pm. Messages to PO Box 2035, Kuripuni, Masterton 5842.
