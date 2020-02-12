GALLAGHER, George:
Peacefully at Mary Potter Hospice on 10 February 2020, aged 75 years. Much loved son of Mary and the late Pat; dearly loved brother of John, Lee (deceased) & Julie, Ben (deceased) & Jo, Jamie (deceased), Lizzie & Pete, and Andy; loving uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the staff of Mary Potter Hospice for all their care and support of George. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 'the Gallagher family' can be placed in George's tribute at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A service for George will be held at the Wellington Rugby Football Club, Hataitai Park, Ruahine St, Hataitai, on Friday 14 February at 2.00pm, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020