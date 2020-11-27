CUNNINGHAM,

George William:

7.6.1936 - 22.11.2020

Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, 25th November 2020 with family by his side in Matamata. Loving husband and best friend of Karen. Loved dad of Garry and Sharon, Richard and Sue, Michael and Wendy, Leanne and Lance, Nicky and Kevin, 14 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate the life of George will be held in The Matamata Club, Rawhiti Ave, Rawhiti Room, Matamata, on Monday, 30th November, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Pohlen Foundation Trust would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications c/- the Cunningham family to 6 Tamihana St, Matamata. For those that can't attend personally the service will be Live Streamed the link is https;//youtu.be/duvcEWlyJ54





