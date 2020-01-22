CALDWELL, George:
Passed away peacefully on 17th January 2020. Beloved husband of Georgina. Dearly loved father of Susan & Mike, Bryan & Shannon, Matthew & Rebecca. Loved stepfather of Susanne & Joseph, Rebekah & Bill, Charlotte & David, Alan & Tali. Grateful thanks to the carers and nurses who looked after George on his final Journey. Messages to the family may be posted to PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040. A celebration of George's life will be held at Harbour City Funeral Home, 665 High Street, Lower Hutt, on Friday 24th January at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 22, 2020