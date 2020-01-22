George CALDWELL

Guest Book
  • "My dear Dad, Love you to the moon and back Sweet dreams"
    - Susan Caldwell
Service Information
Harbour City Funeral Home Ltd
665 High St
Wellington, Wellington
045700111
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Harbour City Funeral Home Ltd
665 High St
Wellington, Wellington
View Map
Death Notice

CALDWELL, George:
Passed away peacefully on 17th January 2020. Beloved husband of Georgina. Dearly loved father of Susan & Mike, Bryan & Shannon, Matthew & Rebecca. Loved stepfather of Susanne & Joseph, Rebekah & Bill, Charlotte & David, Alan & Tali. Grateful thanks to the carers and nurses who looked after George on his final Journey. Messages to the family may be posted to PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040. A celebration of George's life will be held at Harbour City Funeral Home, 665 High Street, Lower Hutt, on Friday 24th January at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 22, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.