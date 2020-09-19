BURTON, George James:
On September 16, 2020, at Parkwood Lodge, Waikanae. Aged 88 years. Most dearly loved husband of Janice for 65 years. A wonderful father to Suzanne (dec), Gary & Meg. Loved Dordy to Jessica, Oliva & Charlie, and great-grandfather of Ella and Joshia. Brother of Dennis and the late Joan. Sincere thanks to the carers at Parkwood Retirement Village and all the nurses and staff at the Lodge for their wonderful care of George.
'We will miss that
lovely smile'.
At George's request, a private cremation has been held.
Waikanae Funeral Home
Tel 04 2936844
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 19, 2020