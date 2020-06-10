George BUCHANAN

Guest Book
  • "Dear Noelene and family, Please accept my sincere..."
    - Ann Boniface
  • "RIP Alister - will miss you over the bridge table. All the..."
    - Dean Sole
  • "Garry and Jeanette Read, Dannevirke"
Service Information
Beth Shan Funeral Directors
PO Box 439
Napier, Hawke's Bay
068359925
Service
Thursday, Jun. 11, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Beth Shan Chapel
157 Georges Drive
Napier
Death Notice

BUCHANAN,
George Alister (Alister):
Passed away peacefully at home with his family, in his 76th year. Loved husband of Noeline. Respected and loved Dad and father-in-law of Struan and Ginny, and Gareth and Belinda. Much loved Poppa of Campbell, Liliana and Daniel; and Hannah and Alex. A celebration of Alister's life will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier, on Thursday, June 11, at 2.00pm. Messages to the Buchanan Family, C/- PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Dominion Post on June 10, 2020
