BUCHANAN,
George Alister (Alister):
Passed away peacefully at home with his family, in his 76th year. Loved husband of Noeline. Respected and loved Dad and father-in-law of Struan and Ginny, and Gareth and Belinda. Much loved Poppa of Campbell, Liliana and Daniel; and Hannah and Alex. A celebration of Alister's life will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier, on Thursday, June 11, at 2.00pm. Messages to the Buchanan Family, C/- PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Dominion Post on June 10, 2020