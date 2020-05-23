BRIGHT, George John:
Sadly passed away after a long illness on Tuesday, 5 May 2020, aged 79 years. Adored and much loved husband of 55 years to Beryl. Much loved father and father-in-law to Carmel and Jay, Patrick and Karen. Loved grandpa to Sydney, Jack, and Victoria.
You will be in our
hearts always
Requiem mass for George will be celebrated in the Church of St Mary of the Angels, 17 Boulcott Street, Wellington, on Wednesday, 3 June, commencing at 10.00am. Thereafter followed by interment at the Whenua Tapu Cemetery, Airlie Road, Pukerua Bay. In light of restrictions, please RSVP by emailing [email protected] In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favourite charity in George's memory.
Published in Dominion Post on May 23, 2020