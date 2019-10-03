BARNES, George James:
Of Levin. On 1 October 2019 at Te Whanau, aged 86 years, now at peace. Dearly loved husband of the late Irene. Loved father and father-in-law of Gary, Richard and Samantha, Gina and Alan, Shelley and Brendon. Loved poppy of Jason, Joshua, and Brayden. Loved brother of Len. Special cherished friend and companion of Sylvia. A celebration of George's life will be held at Harvey's Chapel, 284 Oxford Street, Levin, on Monday 7 October 2019, at 11.00am, thereafter burial at the Avenue Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 3, 2019