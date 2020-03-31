BAKER,
George William (Sonny):
Of Masterton, formerly of Upper Hutt. On 28th March 2020 peacefully at Lansdowne Park. Dearly loved husband and best friend of the late Golda "The Ma." Loved father and father-in-law of Gregory and Brenda, Angela, and the late David; Glenn and Shelley, Penny and Allan, Nigel and Mary. Much loved grandad of Jasmine, Shane, and Mary-Joe; Jason, Letitia, and Melanie; Joshua, and Matthew; Catherine and Emily. Loved great-grandad of Willow. A private cremation has been held. A memorial service will be held at a later date, details will be advised. Messages to the Baker family c/- PO Box 185, Carterton 5743 or visit www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 31, 2020