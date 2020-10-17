Geoffrey SPARROW

Service Information
Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
1 Cornwall Street
Wellington, Wellington
045663103
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Cornwall Manor
corner Knights Road and Cornwall Street
Lower Hutt
Death Notice

SPARROW,
Geoffrey Milton (Geoff):
On October 15, 2020, suddenly while on holiday in Nelson as the result of a heart attack, aged 62 years. Dearly loved and adored husband and soulmate of Alison for 40 years. Loved and treasured father and father-in-law of Phoebe and Matt, and Ella. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Anne, Sue, Jenny, Sandy and the extended Sparrow and Bell families. Special thanks to Nelson Emergency Services and staff at Nelson Hospital who cared for Geoff and family. A celebration of Geoff's love and zest for life will be held in Cornwall Manor, corner Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at 2.00pm, thereafter private cremation. All messages to the "Sparrow family" c/- PO Box 30 127, Lower Hutt 5040.
"A top man in his field!"

Published in Dominion Post from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2020
