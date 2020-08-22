SLEEMAN,
Geoffrey Russell (Geoff):
Died peacefully at Bupa Cornwall Park Care Home, Auckland, on Sunday 16 August 2020, aged 89 years. Loved husband of the late Anne (nee Cairney). Loved partner of the late Diana Broadhead (nee Speechly). Loved brother of the late Patricia Sleeman. A loved father and father-in-law to John & Kate, Mark & Sandra and Anna. Cherished grandfather of Lacey and Shaw. Geoff's wish is for a private family gathering. The family wish to thank the staff of both Bupa Cornwall Park and Wharekaka (Martinborough) Rest Homes for their kind care of Geoff over the past three years. Messages c/- Mark Sleeman, 20B Grange Road, Mount Eden, Auckland 1024.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 22, 2020