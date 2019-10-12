SHILTON,
Geoffrey Neil (GF3):
Passed away peacefully and returned to glory on Thursday 10th October 2019, aged 83 years. Loved father of David, Irene and the late Gaelene; father-in-law of Kay, Rich and Mike; grandfather of three and great-grandfather of seven. A celebration of Geoff's life will be held at Beth Shan Funerals, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Monday 14th October, at 1.30pm. Messages to 67 Reynolds Road, Havelock North. In lieu of flowers donations to KidsCan would be appreciated and may be left at the service.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 12, 2019