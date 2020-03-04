LUCAS,
Geoffrey Neville Owen:
On March 1, 2020, at Parkwood Lodge, Waikanae, surrounded by his loving family, in his 93rd year. Dearly loved husband of the late Isobel. Much loved father and father-in-law of Neville & Delwyn, Helen & Michael. Loved grandpa of Lauren, Shelley, Simon, Gareth, Phillip, and great-grandpa of 6. Special thanks to the staff of Parkwood lodge for their wonderful care of Geoff. A service to celebrate Geoffrey's life will be held in Cedarwood, 17 Parata St, Waikanae, on Saturday, March 7, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation at Kaitawa Crematorium.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 4, 2020