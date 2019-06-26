HUNT, Geoffrey (Geoff):

Died peacefully at home on Monday, 24 June 2019, aged 92 years, surrounded by his three loving daughters. Beloved husband of the late Hilda. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Carol & Steve, Janice & Steve, Gill & Warren. Adored Grandy of Matt & Roxanne, Paul & Michaela, Sean, Kyle, Jenna & Regan, and Samuel. Cherished Great-Grandy of Gus, Eli, and Ruby. Loved and sadly missed by John, Norman, Ian & Kath and families.

"If there ever comes a day when we can't be together, we will keep you in our hearts and you will stay there forever."

A service to celebrate Geoff's life will be held in Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Friday 28 June, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance Association would be appreciated and may be left at the service.

