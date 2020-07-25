Geoffrey HICKLING

HICKLING,
Geoffrey Arthur (Geoff):
Of Paraparaumu. Peacefully at home on Wednesday 22 July 2020. Aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Gwen and loved partner of the late Robyn Harris. Loved father and father-in-law of Roddy & Kim, Chris & Rachel, and Greg & Kristin. Loved brother of Mick (York, UK) and loved by all of his family in the UK and NZ. A service to celebrate Geoff's life will be held at the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Wednesday 29 July 2020 at 1.30pm, to be followed by burial at Awa Tapu Cemetery, Valley Road, Paraparaumu. Messages to "The Hickling Family", PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.

Published in Dominion Post on July 25, 2020
