GOULD, Geoffrey Ian:
Died peacefully at his home in Gardner Valley, Nelson, on 7th January 2020, aged 76 years. Beloved husband of Pauline for 53 years. Much loved by his family: Son Andrew and daughter Virginia, their spouses Cathie and Simon, and all the grandchildren, Josiah, Asher, Jonathan, Esther, Hannah-Rose, Peter and Susannah. A memorial service will be held at 11.00am on 29th January at Elim Church, Wellington.
Geoff 'ran with perseverance the race marked out for him' Hebrews 12:1.
Our grateful thanks to God
for a wonderful life.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 23, 2020