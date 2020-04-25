GASKELL,
Geoffrey Stephen Walter:
On Tuesday 21st April 2020, peacefully at Wellington Hospital. Dearly loved son of Daphne and the late Stanley Gaskell, and brother of Kenneth (Nelson). Thank you to Derek, Debbie and the staff at Shona McFarlane, and all the doctors and nurses in I.C.U and Ward 7 North at Wellington Hospital. Messages to the family can be posted to PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040. A private cremation has taken place.
'In our hearts he will always stay.
Loved and remembered every day.'
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 25, 2020